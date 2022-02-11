Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $31.91

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.91, but opened at $33.04. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 17,457 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 2.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,626 shares of company stock worth $1,915,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after buying an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

