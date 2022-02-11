Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $1.42 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.78 or 0.06914282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,413.65 or 1.00164497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006216 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,344,455,863 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars.

