Name Change Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $64,220.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00103240 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,239,025 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

