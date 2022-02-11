Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lifted by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 3.1% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.97% of Natera worth $207,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

