Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 880,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Nautilus has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $31.27.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 248,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nautilus by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Nautilus by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.