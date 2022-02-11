Neblio Tops One Day Volume of $298,975.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Neblio has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $298,975.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,957,805 coins and its circulating supply is 18,670,407 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

