Needham & Company LLC Cuts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $42.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPWK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Upwork stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Upwork by 18.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $450,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Upwork by 73.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

