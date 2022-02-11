Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $441.40 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,529.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.15 or 0.06885061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00298123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00757640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079937 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00396214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00224087 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,552,649,213 coins and its circulating supply is 29,734,998,328 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.