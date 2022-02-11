Nestree (EGG) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and $812,132.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.75 or 0.99905062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00379674 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

