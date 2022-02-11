Neutrino USD Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $444.91 million and $13.46 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 450,060,448 coins and its circulating supply is 450,059,853 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

