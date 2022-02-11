Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.96 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

