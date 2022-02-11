Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newmark Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 430.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

