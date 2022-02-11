Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.91 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $37.69 million and $11.91 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.58 or 0.06846107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.57 or 1.00062392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006126 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.