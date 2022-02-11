NewYorkCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $526.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $526.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00294865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

