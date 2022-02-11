NFTLootBox Trading Up 17.7% This Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.78 or 0.06914282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,413.65 or 1.00164497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006216 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars.

