NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $821.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $452,087.51 and approximately $821.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $2,266.87 or 0.05353474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00102857 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 199 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.