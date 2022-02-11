NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 670.0% in January

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 670.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 16,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,340. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

