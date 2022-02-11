Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 90.6% in January

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 28,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,104. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

