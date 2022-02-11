Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.20 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $44.20 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.10 or 0.00021456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.11 or 0.99866487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063278 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00381917 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

