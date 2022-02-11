OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

