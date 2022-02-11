Oikos Market Capitalization Achieves $609,535.24 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $609,535.24 and approximately $3,637.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.45 or 0.06831813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.34 or 1.00053390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

