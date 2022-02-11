Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.80% of Open Text worth $505,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,843,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,215 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 232.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Open Text by 17.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Open Text by 418.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after buying an additional 525,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $45.13 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

