Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Optec International stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129,250. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Optec International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optec International (OPTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.