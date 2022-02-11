Origin Sport Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.40 million and $94,069.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00077527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

