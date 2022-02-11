Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

PPBI stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

