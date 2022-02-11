PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.49. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 3,652 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.