Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,455,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 125,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

