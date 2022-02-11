Pendle Market Capitalization Achieves $25.61 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and $964,145.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

