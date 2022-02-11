PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 16,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $516.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 130,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

