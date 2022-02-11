PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.64 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $512.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 147,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.