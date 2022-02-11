Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $651,202.80

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $46.51 or 0.00109671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $651,202.80 and $467.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00102781 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

