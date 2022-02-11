PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

