PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,265 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,438. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.