Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $105.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

