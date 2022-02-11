PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 110,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $19.47.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
