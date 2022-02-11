PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 110,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $19.47.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.