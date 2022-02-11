Piper Sandler Lowers Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $18.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Vimeo stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

