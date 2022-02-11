Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Hits $242.22 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $242.22 million and $2.17 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00277211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00079560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00095802 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,178,247 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

