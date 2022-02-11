PlatON (LAT) Market Cap Reaches $145.49 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $145.49 million and $4.37 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,160,257 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

