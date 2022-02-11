Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Plexus worth $42,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Plexus by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,272 shares of company stock worth $788,159. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of PLXS opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.