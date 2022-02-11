Polis Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $4,694.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010231 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00076274 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00364628 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

