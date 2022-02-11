PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 243.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.95 on Friday. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PolyPid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.