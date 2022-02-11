Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

POR stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

