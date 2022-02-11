Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $16.13

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $16.70. Poshmark shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 647 shares traded.

POSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Poshmark by 85.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

