Power Index Pool Token Price Hits $1.93 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00004558 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $386,422.24 and $838.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.24 or 0.06904135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.21 or 0.99746332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

