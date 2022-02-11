Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTEC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 3,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period.

