Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GENY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,884. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $1.496 dividend. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

