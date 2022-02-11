Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of Prologis worth $540,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 928,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

