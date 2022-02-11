ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $14.06

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $14.55. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 1,208,775 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

