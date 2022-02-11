Public Index Network (PIN) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.93 million and $253.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.45 or 0.07084939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,675.18 or 0.99835658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006324 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

