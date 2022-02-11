Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 103,041 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 167.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,041 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $100,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $406.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.53 and its 200 day moving average is $576.87. The company has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

